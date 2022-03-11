Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $6.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after acquiring an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Watsco by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.26. 178,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,380. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.44. Watsco has a 1 year low of $241.19 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

