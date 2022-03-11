Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HCC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,435,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after buying an additional 243,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 361,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,660,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,688,000 after purchasing an additional 130,196 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.