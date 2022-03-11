Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €79.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) received a €79.00 ($85.87) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.84 ($68.31).

BOSS stock traded up €3.40 ($3.70) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €47.05 ($51.14). 1,020,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €31.66 ($34.41) and a one year high of €59.98 ($65.20). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.89. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

