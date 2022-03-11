Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

NYSE WD opened at $132.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.20. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.20. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

