W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.057 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

W. P. Carey has raised its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. W. P. Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 177.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

NYSE WPC opened at $79.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

