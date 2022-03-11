VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,090. VSE has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $560.73 million, a PE ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get VSE alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of VSE by 88.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VSE by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. increased their price objective on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.