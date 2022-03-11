VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. 162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.53 million, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76. VSE has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $65.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VSE by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VSE by 208.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VSE by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of VSE by 88.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of VSE by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. lifted their price target on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

