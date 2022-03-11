Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 168.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 168.08 ($2.20).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 119.08 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The company has a market capitalization of £32.07 billion and a PE ratio of -237.52.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.