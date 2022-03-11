Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 160 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.22).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 118.48 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £31.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -236.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.95. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

