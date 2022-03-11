Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 160 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.22).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 118.48 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £31.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -236.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.95. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

About Vodafone Group (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

