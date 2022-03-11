VNT Chain (VNT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $396,970.00 and $137,388.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

