Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Benchmark

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Benchmark from $19.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

SEAT stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivid Seats (Get Rating)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.