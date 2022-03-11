Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ira Liran acquired 49,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $512,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vita Coco stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.