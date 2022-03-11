Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,620 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $18.55 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

