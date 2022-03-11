Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 24th

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Shares of NFJ opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $16.19.
In other Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.