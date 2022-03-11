Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 24th

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NFJ opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

In other Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating ) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,856,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,701 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund were worth $126,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

