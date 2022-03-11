Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $1,221,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.34. 837,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,484. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.