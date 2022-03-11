Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $307,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,989,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.53. 2,513,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.34. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.42 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

