Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Shares of ADP traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.51. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $180.55 and a one year high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,407,358 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.