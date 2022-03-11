Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,530 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Illinois Tool Works makes up 2.3% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,444,000 after acquiring an additional 79,930 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $203.86. 784,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,806. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.79 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

