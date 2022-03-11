Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.28) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.49) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.01).

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 169.65 ($2.22) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 190.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 189.37. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.05 ($1.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.87). The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.15), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($8,904.82). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($67,216.98).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

