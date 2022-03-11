Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $680,501.16 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $680,501.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bx Guidon Topco Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 125,336 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $3,750,053.12.

On Thursday, February 24th, Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

