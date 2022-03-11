VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $59.74. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $59.37, with a volume of 2,804 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSF)

