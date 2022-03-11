Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of VCCTF opened at $15.95 on Friday. Victoria has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

