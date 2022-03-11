Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Releases Earnings Results

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.86 EPS. Viant Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

DSP traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

DSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 20,490.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.