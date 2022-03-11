Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $62.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

