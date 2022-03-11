Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VET. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.35.

NYSE VET opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 52.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 42.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the period. 23.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

