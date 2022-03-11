Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$18.50 to C$34.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $22.26. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 66,438 shares.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after buying an additional 2,934,324 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,119,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,906,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 624,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate.

