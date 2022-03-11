Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.25. 734,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,273,484. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

