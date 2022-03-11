VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $630,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $647,130.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $648,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72.

On Tuesday, December 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total transaction of $1,185,250.00.

VeriSign stock opened at $208.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.02 and its 200-day moving average is $224.47. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

