Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.02). Vericel posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCEL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.06 and a beta of 1.92. Vericel has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

