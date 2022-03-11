VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

VEON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.87.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. VEON has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $683.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,317,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of VEON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of VEON by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 195,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of VEON by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,206,000 after buying an additional 2,290,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

