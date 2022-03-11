VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) rose 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 346,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,438,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

A number of analysts have commented on VEON shares. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

