VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) rose 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 346,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,438,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
A number of analysts have commented on VEON shares. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.87.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50.
VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
