Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 248,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 154,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,049,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,925,000 after purchasing an additional 52,286 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.