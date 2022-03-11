VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,933,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000.
SMH opened at $251.44 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $222.82 and a twelve month high of $318.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.34.
