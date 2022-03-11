Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Valvoline were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,096 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valvoline by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VVV opened at $29.55 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

