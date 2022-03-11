Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 4,478 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 1.6% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EJAN. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 194,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 130,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EJAN traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.77. 32,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,681. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75.

