Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $23,028,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $14,897,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 174.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 200,752 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 31.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 451,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 109,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $3,133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSEP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 6,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,223. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $30.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76.

