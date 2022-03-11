Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,880 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NJAN stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,151. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31.

