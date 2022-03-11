Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 133,570 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 133,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December makes up about 2.3% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,756,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 175,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PDEC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,388. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

