Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Lowered to $309.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s current price.

MTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

Shares of MTN opened at $244.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $221.38 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

