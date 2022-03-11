VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of EGY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,006. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $376.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGY. TheStreet raised VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

