V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.42. V.F. posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in V.F. by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 232,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 55,126 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,160,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,349. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.