Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) EVP Buys $14,993.00 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) EVP Theresa Robbins Shea purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $14,993.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $30.09.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.
Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.