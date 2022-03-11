Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) EVP Buys $14,993.00 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) EVP Theresa Robbins Shea purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $14,993.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.