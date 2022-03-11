US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Trading 10.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.1% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $33.96. 30,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,048,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Specifically, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

