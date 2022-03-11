UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after buying an additional 81,995 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,910. The stock has a market cap of $457.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $475.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $349.87 and a 12 month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.