United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $1,233,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,572,336. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.17.

Shares of UTHR opened at $167.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.67. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $155.71 and a 52-week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

