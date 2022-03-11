United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Down 2.6%

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.17 and last traded at $30.42. 4,244,068 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 2,424,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 65.7% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 392,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 155,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 165.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 42,777 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 57.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter.

