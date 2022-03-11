UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($18.48) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.60 ($20.22) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($19.57) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($18.48) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.30) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.37 ($19.97).

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($13.93) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($19.98).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

