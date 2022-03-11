Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $18.200-$18.700 EPS.

Shares of ULTA opened at $379.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $297.29 and a 1-year high of $422.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

