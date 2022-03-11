Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.48

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.48 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.14 ($0.04). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 3.14 ($0.04), with a volume of 10,765 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

About Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

