Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.38. Ucommune International shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 26,622 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Ucommune International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ucommune International stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. 3.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.